Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 25

On June 25, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 3–16 is 84.9 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 3.3 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 54 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

  • A man in his 40s from South Hill.
  • A man in his 50s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 50,907 cases and 598 deaths.

Find more information on:

