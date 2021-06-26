Initial claims for regular benefits increased slightly June 13-19

During the week of June 13 – June 19, there were 7,544 initial regular unemployment claims (up 9.5 percent from the prior week) and 374,810 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 2.3 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 75 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.

The 4-week moving average for initial claims remains elevated at 8,347 (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and remains at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Initial claims applications for regular benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) increased slightly over the week.

Initial claims applications for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and continued/ongoing claims for all benefits decreased over the week.

Increases in layoffs in Accommodation and Food Services and Educational Services contributed to the increase in regular initial claims last week.

In the week ending June 19, ESD paid out over $213 million for 272,242 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $19.2 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.