70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife closed Friday night

FIFE – At 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, the old two-lane 70th Avenue East Bridge over Interstate 5 in Fife permanently closed to traffic and crews began work to switch traffic onto a new, wider replacement bridge. The new bridge, named Wapato Way East, is scheduled to open by 6 a.m. Monday, June 28.

During the weekend a signed detour route will direct traffic to 54th Avenue East to cross I-5.

When the new bridge opens, additional lanes will also open on the connecting SR 99 roundabout. These additional lanes will provide direct access to and from the new bridge, bypassing the roundabout.

All four lanes of the bridge and roundabout will be open Monday. However, ongoing construction will narrow the bridge entry at 20th Street East to one lane.

Background

The new Wapato Way East Bridge over I-5 and the connecting SR 99 roundabout will improve freight mobility, reduce traffic congestion and provide new bike and walking options in the area.

The work is part of Puget Sound Gateway’s SR 167 Completion Project which will eventually extend State Route 167 from Puyallup to the Port of Tacoma.