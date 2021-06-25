University Place City Hall to Open as a Cooling Center

As the region is currently experiencing a heat wave, a cooling center will be opening at University Place City Hall, 3609 Market Place West, for three days beginning Saturday, June 26, from 1-8 p.m. Parking will be available in the building’s parking garage, accessible from its entrance on Drexler Drive. Follow the City Hall signs and take the elevator to the first floor atrium space.

The location will have air conditioning and water available to help people during the hot weather. Pierce Transit is providing free rides to cooling centers this weekend. This site will abide by the State Department of Health recommendations regarding masks, social distancing, and vaccination status. For more locations, hours, and more information, please visit PierceCountyWa.gov/Heat.