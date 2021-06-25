Tacoma Chamber hosts Grow Your Business with Google June 29

Looking to grow your business – the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will present time with Google as we explore “How to Grow your Business with Google”.

Join us on Tuesday, June 29th from 8-9 am, virtually. (Cost $10)

Google trainer and subject matter expert, Corissa Saint Laurent will teach you how your business can:

Reach Customers Online with Google

How Google Works and How Your Business Can be Found

Learn about Google tools

Discover SEO Tips to Help Your Business Appear Across Google and Be More Visible to Your Customers

REGISTER TODAY