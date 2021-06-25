Tacoma Chamber hosts Grow Your Business with Google June 29

Looking to grow your business – the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will present time with Google as we explore “How to Grow your Business with Google”.
Join us on Tuesday, June 29th from 8-9 am, virtually. (Cost $10)
Google trainer and subject matter expert, Corissa Saint Laurent will teach you how your business can:
- Reach Customers Online with Google
- How Google Works and How Your Business Can be Found
- Learn about Google tools
- Discover SEO Tips to Help Your Business Appear Across Google and Be More Visible to Your Customers
