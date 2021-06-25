The Suburban Times

Tacoma Chamber hosts Grow Your Business with Google June 29

Looking to grow your business – the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber will present time with Google as we explore “How to Grow your Business with Google”.

Join us on Tuesday, June 29th from 8-9 am, virtually. (Cost $10)

Google trainer and subject matter expert, Corissa Saint Laurent will teach you how your business can:

  • Reach Customers Online with Google
  • How Google Works and How Your Business Can be Found
  • Learn about Google tools
  • Discover SEO Tips to Help Your Business Appear Across Google and Be More Visible to Your Customers

