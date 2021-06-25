Steilacoom Town Administrator June 25 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 6, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/88190619244

Planning Commission – July 12, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89237131081

Civil Service Commission – July 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82988503957

Preservation and Review Board – July 28, 2021, at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Cooling Centers:

A listing of “cooling centers” in Pierce County may be found at www.piercecountywa.gov/heat

Tips for Hot Weather:

If forecast models hold true, parts of the Northwest will nudge or break triple-digit temperatures over the weekend. Whether you love the heat or prefer coastal cool, these 12 tips go beyond the usual “sunscreen and hydrate” advice to help you (safely) make the best of the hot days to come.

For your home

Check fan and extension cords before plugging them in. Cords that have spent the past year wrapped in tight, tidy coils can develop loose or exposed wires. Never run cords under rugs. Tape them, instead, to prevent falls.

Make a DIY air conditioner. Set up a box fan in front of an open window on the cool side of the house. Set a 9”x13” pan of ice cubes in front of it so the air blows across the ice, sending chilled air into the room. On the warm side of the house, open a window and point another fan blowing out to expel hot air. And your other windows? Keep the shades down to minimize daytime heating.

Reverse your ceiling fan. Flip the switch so, instead of pushing warm air down, the blades turn counter-clockwise to cool your room.

Prevent falls from windows. Open windows no wider than four inches since screens are built to pop out under light pressure. Also, move furniture away so kids cannot climb to reach open windows. Rather than relying on windows for cooling, consider heavy-gauge screen doors with sturdy locks (available online and at most hardware stores). They are more secure and, with their large size, allow even greater air circulation than an open window.

Choose plastic rather than glass for pet water bowls kept on the deck. Filed under “craziest claims we’ve ever had” are blazes started by unlikely objects that turn into fire-starting lenses when the sun beats down on them. Also, keep reading glasses and vases off sunny windowsills.

For your car

Circulate your engine coolant when stuck in traffic. Periodically put your car in Park and gently step on the gas to circulate coolant. Keep your eye on gauges so you can get off the road at the first sign of overheating.

Keep pets out of cars. In extreme heat, your pet is safest indoors in a cool, well-ventilated room. If you see a pet (or child) in distress in a hot car, call 911.

Cool your car quickly. Open the back windows as you blast the A/C. It will push hot air out of the car fast.

For your family

Check on vulnerable neighbors. For most of us, extreme heat is an uncomfortable annoyance. For health-compromised and elderly people, though, it can be dangerous. Check in to make sure they have a working air conditioner or fan and plenty of ice and drinking water. Offer to run errands and bring in mail (so they do not have to go out in the heat). Consider dropping off precooked meals, so they will not have to use the oven or stove and further heat up their homes.

Give yourself a pass on chores. Gardening, home fixup and even routine exercise can wait until the heat breaks. Heat exhaustion sneaks up quickly and it is not worth the risk.

Wear a life jacket on lakes and rivers. While air temps are soaring, most local waterways will not warm up for another month. An overboard plunge can sap the strength of even strong swimmers.

Cool off a hot pet. Make a “pupsicle” for your dog. Mix canned or chopped food with a little water and pour it into a small paper cup. Add a doggie biscuit or jerky treat as the stick, freeze and peel away the paper cup.

Most importantly, use common sense and be careful.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2021 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 16th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM along Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. Those streets will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2021 Summer Concert schedule is:

August 4th Danny Vernon-The Illusion of Elvis

August 11th Jessica Lynne- Country

August 18th 3 Legends Tributes to Jackie Wilson, James Brown & Michael Jackson

August 25th Michael Powers – Smooth Jazz

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Burn Ban for Unincorporated Pierce County Starts June 25 – 8 a.m.

A county-wide burn ban in Pierce County is announced effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, until further notice.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather conditions.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues is allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not used as debris disposal.

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.

Be in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a garden hose attached to a water faucet that is on, or not less than two five-gallon buckets of water.

No burning when winds exceed 5 mph.

This ban does not apply to setting off legal fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County during the allowed discharge times during the Independence Day holiday season. Please see the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau’s website for additional information at www.piercecountywa.gov/fpb.

If you have an approved Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permit and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR, you are advised to call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 114 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

9 medical aid responses

41 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

14 traffic stops

7 residential/business alarm responses

1 noise/party complaint

1 alcohol complaint

7 parking enforcement response

1 motor vehicle collision

1 response for animal-related issue

Crimes against persons

2 incidents of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of fraud

1 motor vehicle theft

1 incident of vehicle prowl

Our public safety partners, West Pierce Fire and Rescue, have compiled a list of information regarding fireworks throughout our local area. Please see their website for further information: www.westpierce.org/fireworks/. As a reminder, all fireworks use and possession is illegal within the Town of Steilacoom.

With summer here, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued spraying noxious weeds; mowed rights-of-way and trails; attended flagging training class; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Rainier Street Roundabout Project:

The contractor will commence work on the Union Avenue Rainier Street Roundabout Project on July 6, 2021. Please use alternate routes and avoid this intersection if possible.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a streetlight at the corner of Pacific Street and Nisqually Street; replaced the EV charging station with a new unit; disconnected power at the owner’s request at a single-family residence in the 2700 block of Webber Court; attended flagging training; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; submitted the Consumer Confidence Report to the Department of Health and posted it on the Town’s official website; inspected a sewer service in the 1500 block of Euclid Street; inspected a backflow device in the 60 block of Silver Beach; performed final inspections for water and sewer services in the 700 block of Stevens Street; assisted the Electric crew with streetlight repair and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued adjusting and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities particularly Sunnyside Beach which given the nice weather has seen a high volume of activity; watered flower baskets; supported the Farmers’ Market; procured additional materials for the bandstand project; attended flagger training; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Steilacoom’s Salmon Bake: July 25

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake on July 25 at Sunnyside Beach, 2701 Chambers Creek Road from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm.

Advance tickets are $20 each for the dinner of salmon, corn, shrimp, three bean salad, tomatoes, bread and pie. Hot dog dinners are $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.steilacoomhistorical.org, over the phone (253/584-4133), at the Museum when we’re open (Saturday and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00), and at the Farmers Market on the three Wednesdays in June (June 16, 23, and 30).

Advance tickets at the $20 price are available until July 3. After then, the salmon dinners can be purchased online, by calling, and when the Museum is open, but the salmon dinners will be $22 each. The hot dog dinners will still be $10. You will also be able to buy your tickets at the Salmon Bake at the $22 and $10 rates. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the Association due to COVID or other restrictions.

Parking is available in town with a free shuttle from the Town Hall/Tennis Court area and the Old Pioneer Middle School, 511 Chambers Street, to Sunnyside Beach. The town lot at the beach with pay parking is usually busy, so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom. The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!