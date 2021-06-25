Stay cool at the Washington State History Museum with free admission on Sunday June 27

TACOMA, Wash – Temperatures in the South Sound are expected to reach 104 degrees on Sunday, June 27. Considering this unusual heatwave, the Washington State Historical Society’s director Jennifer Kilmer decided to offer free admission on Sunday from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, essentially utilizing the History Museum as a cooling center. Museums have some of the best temperature and humidity controls available, and the spacious building will remain cool inside.

While enjoying a break from the heat, visitors can explore the new exhibitions Crossing Boundaries: Portraits of a Transgender West,highlighting specific people who moved west and changed their activities, clothing, and behaviors to live more fully as themselves; and REMEMBRANCE: The Legacy of Executive Order 9066, about the intergenerational impacts of the incarceration of people of Japanese descent during World War II. The Great Hall of Washington History is open (with one area closed off for construction of a new exhibition) and features stories of migration and immigration, Native American artifacts and history, and ancient Clovis Points, among other points of interest. The largest model train layout on public view in Washington is located on the fifth floor, operated by the Puget Sound Model Railroad Engineers, near the exhibition Just the Ticket: Train Travel in Washington State.

Learn more at www.WashingtonHistory.org.