SR 99 roundabout and Wapato Way East Bridge to open as early as June 28

After a year and a half of construction, we are excited to announce the opening of the Wapato Way East Bridge (formerly the 70th Avenue East Bridge) and SR 99 roundabout in Fife. The new four-lane bridge doubles the capacity of the old bridge and provides new pedestrian and bicycle access on a 12-foot-wide barrier separated shared-use path separated from traffic. The new roundabout replaces a four-way signaled intersection that often contributes to backups onto the existing 70th Avenue East Bridge. The two-lane roundabout is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce delay and provides new access and safety features for pedestrians.

Opening Details

Weather permitting, we plan to open the new roundabout and bridge on the morning of Monday, June 28. Leading up to that we will:

Permanently close the existing 70th Avenue East Bridge to vehicular traffic Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

Set up a signed detour route that will direct traffic over I-5 via 54th Avenue East to 20th Street East from 8 p.m. Friday, June 25th to 6 a.m. Monday, June 28th.

Provide pedestrian and bicycle access across I-5 on the old 70th Avenue East Bridge starting the night of June 25th.

Close the existing Interurban Trail parking lot on Friday, June 25th at 8 pm and open the new parking lot.

Once the new bridge and roundabout are open travelers can expect:

One lane of traffic in each direction between 20th Street East and the approach to the new bridge as we continue tie-in the bridge to the existing street network.

Two lanes of traffic over the new bridge and leading up to the new roundabout.

A fully open two-lane roundabout with two southbound and two northbound lanes and bypass “slip” lanes from northbound SR 99 to the bridge and from the bridge to northbound SR 99. The slip lanes provide direct access to and from the bridge, allowing drivers to bypass the roundabout and improving traffic flow.

New sidewalks and crosswalks, with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons at the roundabout.

Once crews complete their work near 20th Street East, all lanes and the new 12-foot-wide shared-use path on the bridge will open later this summer.

The new bridge and roundabout will improve traffic flow through the area, in part because the slip lanes provide direct access to and from the new bridge. They allow northbound SR 99 traffic to access the new bridge without entering the roundabout and bridge traffic to access northbound SR 99 in the same way.

We expect it will take some time for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to get used to using the new roundabout and want to remind drivers to: