Puyallup to Launch Vaccine Incentive Program that Supports Local Business

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup has created an incentive program to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Friday, June 25, 2021, visit one of two vaccination sites in the City of Puyallup during this month-long program, get your shot, and receive a $25 gift card.

To get your $25 gift card, simply go to one of two City-sponsored Vaccine Centers, which are: The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) Vaccination Center, located at the South Hill Mall (at the old Toys R’ Us location) or Kirk’s Pharmacy, located in downtown Puyallup. There, you will receive a gift card after getting your vaccine shot. Gift cards are limited to one per person. Cards are only available to customers who receive their first or second vaccine shot onsite. People who are fully vaccinated or have already received their second shot are not eligible.

The City will host a kick-off event on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the South Hill Mall TPCHD Toys R’ Us location to commemorate the program. The City of Puyallup is the first municipal government entity within Pierce County to offer a vaccine incentive program

Following the kick-off event, the gift cards will be available on the following days and times:

Tuesdays, from 9 am to 5 pm, at Kirk’s Pharmacy in downtown Puyallup. (618 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371)

Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 11 am to 7 pm, at the TPCHD Vaccination Center (inside the old Toys R’ Us building at 3551 9th St SW in Puyallup).

The Vaccine Incentive Program was introduced by the City Council with the intention of supporting locally owned restaurants and increasing vaccination rates in Pierce County. Deputy Mayor John Palmer comments on City Council’s decision to implement the program.

“The vaccination rates are moving in the right direction statewide,” says Palmer. “But here at the local level, we are struggling to get those numbers up. At the same time, our local restaurants have struggled with recovering from the closures and restrictions. So, we looked at both issues and made the recommendation to try this program. We are hoping that this incentive program will convince people to do their part and get the vaccine.”

The City, in early June, made a call-out to local restaurants to apply for the Incentive Program. Sixteen local restaurants answered the call and the City purchased gift cards from the participating restaurants, up to $50,000 in total, utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The following restaurants are participating in the Vaccine Incentive Program.

Bourbon Street Bar & Grill

Brew Tea House

Charlie’s Restaurant & Lounge

Costella’s Italian Restaurant & Market

Fiesta Taqueria & Tequila Bar

The Forum

Happy Teriyaki

Iron Chef Japanese Steakhouse

Mazatlán Restaurant

Perry’s

The Pickled Pepper

Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant

The Rose Restaurant

Toscano’s Italian Grill

Wanna Cupcake?

Wayne’s Inn Bar & Grill

For more information about the City’s Vaccine Incentive Program, please visit our webpage here.Additional Info…