PSE offers hot weather tips as temperatures heat up

Puget Sound Energy is encouraging customers to be more energy conscious as temperatures heat up over the next few days. Across its service area, PSE’s electric infrastructure is currently performing well, and energy usage is being monitored closely.
Over the years, power consumption has risen during the summertime as customers add some form of air conditioning in their homes. With that growth, considering energy efficiency will improve comfort while saving energy and keeping bills low.
PSE plans for peak customer usage by constantly monitoring the health of its system and investing in infrastructure projects to keep the system redundant and reliable.
Please check with your local municipalities for cooling center information.
WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO TO SAVE ENERGY IN THE DAYS AHEAD
- Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible. For those with central air or air conditioning, PSE recommends no lower than 75 degrees. That might seem on the warm side, but customers can save up to 5 percent on their electric bill by taking that simple step.
- Consider investing in a smart thermostat that will automatically adjust the indoor temperature while you’re away.
- Use fans to help circulate the air. Remember that ceiling fans cool you, not the room, so when you leave the room, make sure to turn off the fan.
- Make sure to close window blinds and curtains to block direct sunlight. In the evening, open windows for cross ventilation.
- Switch out any conventional light bulbs with LED or compact fluorescent light bulbs, which produce 70 percent less heat.
- Run appliances – such as dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers – at night. A hot dishwasher sends heat throughout the house; run only on full loads and use the ‘no heat’ option for the drying cycle.
- Consider cooking a later dinner or grilling outside to prevent any additional heat buildup.
