PSE offers hot weather tips as temperatures heat up

Puget Sound Energy is encouraging customers to be more energy conscious as temperatures heat up over the next few days. Across its service area, PSE’s electric infrastructure is currently performing well, and energy usage is being monitored closely.

Over the years, power consumption has risen during the summertime as customers add some form of air conditioning in their homes. With that growth, considering energy efficiency will improve comfort while saving energy and keeping bills low.

PSE plans for peak customer usage by constantly monitoring the health of its system and investing in infrastructure projects to keep the system redundant and reliable.

Please check with your local municipalities for cooling center information.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN DO TO SAVE ENERGY IN THE DAYS AHEAD