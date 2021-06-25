By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

Among the descriptions listed by Webster’s, the word “pride” is defined as “a sense of one’s own worth” and “noble self-esteem.” That makes me picture a person standing firmly with their head held high and their shoulders back – confident in who they are.

If you’ve had the good fortune to meet Lucky Bradley, a Grant Compliance Analyst in Human Services, you will see that pride in action. She speaks with a quiet determination and an inner confidence as she tells her powerful, and very personal, story. I had the chance to get to know Lucky at a Human Services “Story Corps” gathering a few years ago. Her remarks made a strong impression on me then, and I’m glad she is willing to share a part of her life with you today.

Lucky doesn’t seek out attention nor does she want to be thought of as brave. At the same time, her willingness to share her journey is both admirable, and instructive.

I encourage you to take a moment to hear Lucky tell her story in her own words.

I’m grateful Lucky gave Pierce County a “second chance.” Her work to make sure our Human Services grants are administered in compliance with rules and laws is very important!

My thanks, also, to Heather Moss, Director of the Human Services Department, for making everyone in her department feel included and respected.

They both make me proud of Pierce County.

(Side note: Today’s News Tribune article describes how our Human Services team is helping many in our community recover from COVID-impacts with rental assistance and dispute resolution support. The article should have more strongly highlighted how Pierce County is one of the leaders in the state with these programs! They still have much more work ahead, but with Valeri Almony’s leadership, Heather Moss’s support, and Lucky Bradley’s compliance work to ensure we are following the rules, our community is well-served!)

If you’ve read our “Mission and Values” poster recently you would notice that “Respect” is one of our five core values – the values that I discuss with each of our new employees during their orientation.

In addition to our professional responsibilities, the “Respect” we give each other includes the space to share as much of our lives as we choose. Some of your co-workers may be an “open book” when it comes to their personal lives, and others may keep to themselves. We respect them for who they are as people and as our colleagues, and we also respect their personal decisions to share, or not.

There’s room for everyone at Pierce County as we better serve the people of our community! That’s the ultimate meaning of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Thanks for reading and be sure to stay hydrated during what is expected to be a scorching weekend!

