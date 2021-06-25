Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 24

On June 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 2–15 is 91.9 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.1 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 58 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 50,853 cases and 596 deaths.

