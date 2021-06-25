Lakewood City Hall to Operate as Cooling Center June 27-28

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood will open City Hall Council Chambers as a cooling station on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 between 12:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood City Hall is located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

The National Weather Service warns that expected conditions on Sunday & Monday will create a high risk of heat-related illness for much of the population.

A Lakewood Police Department officer will be stationed at the cooling center, and other City staff will be present to oversee operations and visitor safety.

Additionally, Pierce County will open several other regional cooling stations. Pierce Transit offers free transportation to these cooling stations. Riders need only board a Pierce Transit vehicle and inform the operator that they are traveling to or from a cooling center for a free ride.

Residents should refer to Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department guidance for keeping cool and recognizing signs of heat-related illness.