With the record high temperatures anticipated over the next several days, Fircrest City Hall will be open as a cooling center.

OPEN HOURS : Saturday through Monday from 11 am – 6 pm.

** masks required if you are not fully vaccinated.

Need a ride?

We are offering free rides to residents only from Saturday, June 26 through Monday, June 28.

BUS HOURS: Saturday – Monday from 11 am – 5 pm.

NUMBER TO CALL FOR A RIDE : 253-564-8900

** transport vehicle is not wheelchair accessible

** masks required on the bus regardless of vaccination status

We cannot accept pets because of health and safety concerns and other considerations. Service animals that assist people with disabilities will be allowed.

Animal shelters or veterinarians can care for your animals in an emergency.

