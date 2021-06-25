City of Puyallup Opens Cooling Center in Partnership with Food Bank

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup has teamed up with the Puyallup Food Bank to open a cooling center downtown. Starting Saturday, June 26, 2021, the Puyallup Food Bank will open their doors for residents looking to beat the heat.

From 3 pm to 9 pm, June 26 – 28, 2021, the Puyallup Food Bank will open up nearly half of their new 11,500 square foot facility in downtown to the public, which is located at 217 W Stewart Ave (across from the Sound Transit Station). The facility will offer cold beverages, family-friendly entertainment, and a place for residents to cool down and escape the record-breaking heat wave that will dominate the weekend.

Puyallup Food Bank Interim CEO Shawn Manley comments on the decision to open their doors. “It just makes sense for us to utilize our building to serve our community,” says Manley. “We believe that food is the first step to a more hopeful future, and people will need hope in the form of cool water and hospitality this weekend. That’s why we are pivoting to address the heatwave by opening our space and our hearts to those struggling to keep cool.”

The City is donating supplies, such as bottled water, to the Food Bank and is grateful for their partnership. City Emergency Manager, Kirstin Hofmann, comments on the partnership. “When these types of emergencies happen, you have to be responsive,” says Hofmann. “We reached out to the Puyallup Food Bank and their eagerness to jump on-board and help us solve this problem was fantastic. We are grateful to have these types of partnerships within our community.”

The Puyallup Food Bank is one of two cooling centers in the City of Puyallup. The other being the South Hill Mall, which is located at 3500 S Meridian in Puyallup. The City encourages all residents, who do not have access to air conditioning in their homes or are at risk of heat illness, to please seek out either of these cooling centers during the weekend.

The National Weather Service recently issued an Extreme Heat warning for the South Sound region, which includes Puyallup. Extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures over 90 degrees for at least two days. From June 26 – 28, 2021, temperatures are predicted to reach well over 100 degrees.

Seniors and children are at greater risk from developing heat illness during an Extreme Heat event. If you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, cramps, or stroke, please seek medical attention immediately by dialing 911.

During the heat event, it is important to keep yourself and your house cool. Here are some tips to staying cool during a heatwave:

Take cool showers or baths.

Use your stove less often.

Keep window blinds and shades closed during the day.

Wear a hat when outside and remember to apply sunscreen.

Drink plenty of water. Make sure pets have access to water.

Avoid high intensity activities outside, such as running or biking.

Wear loose, lightweight fabrics or clothing.

Check your home air conditioner to ensure it is working properly.

For additional Heat Safety Tips, please visit the City of Puyallup website here. For a list of additional cooling centers in Pierce County, please go to the County’s website here. For more information about the Puyallup Food Bank cooling center, please contact them at ceo@pfb.org or visit their website www.PFB.org.