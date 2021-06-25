City of Fife opens cooling center June 26-28

Fife, WA – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning. Dangerously hot temperatures – hotter than 100 degrees – are headed our way this weekend. The City of Fife wants to keep residents cool and safe, which is why the City of Fife is opening a FREE cooling center at the Fife Community Center this weekend.

We’ll keep the cooling center open from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday (June 26), Sunday (June 27) and Monday (June 28).

We’ll have bottled water available, plus games, a DIY craft station and free wifi in an air conditioned space. Come join us. No registration or appointment is necessary. Admission is free. Feel free to drop in between 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 2111 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424.

Please note: Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Masks will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated. Masks will be optional for those fully vaccinated.

For updates, please visit cityoffife.org/cityupdates.