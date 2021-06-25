Across the Fence: Spooning with Forks

Most people have heard about it because of its vampires and werewolves. And even thirteen years after the release of the first movie of the “Twilight” saga, tourists make a pilgrimage to the Northwest Washingtonian town of Forks to pose in the bed of a truck named “Bella” in front of the lumber museum. Which is really worth a visit, the museum, not the truck. The other day, my husband and I went to Forks, too. But certainly not because of the movies.

Our bucket list had held Rialto Beach for ages, and we figured it was time to visit the iconic place. We were lucky: The weather was splendid when we first got there. The waves were splashing high and foaming on the pebbly beach. Across the Quillayute River, we could spot the waterfront of La Push, the harbor town on the Quileute Reservation. James Island and its neighbors were looming majestically in the rising sea fog.

Rialto Beach is one of the most iconic beaches on Washington’s Pacific coast.

The next morning, we woke to dense fog. We drove back to Rialto Beach because we intended to see another interesting rock formation, the Hole in the Wall. We had checked the tidal tables beforehand as recommended since we didn’t want to get stuck anywhere on the beach and have to climb over gigantic tree trunks fallen over or drifted to the upper part of the beach. It was quite an easy walk of a bit over a mile in one direction, and it was stunning across what large trees and fascinating rock formations we came. The fog lent everything an even more magic quality. As we walked back, we were surprised with what speed the tide came rushing in. Where we had walked before was well under water already.

Fog lends the Pacific coast around the Hole in the Wall an almost magic quality.

As the reservation itself was closed, quarantining, we chose Beach #3 as our next destination. The path there is quite level at first, then rises slightly only to drop quite steeply with plenty of roots popping out of the soil. Strawberry Bay is obviously a popular camp site, though I wondered what a passion you must have to transport all your gear for one and a half miles of a hike that ends with tree trunks barring the end of the path from the beach. The fog started clearing off, and we watched as steam was rising from needle sharp cliffs in the bay. Some movement close by made us realize that we were being watched rather curiously, too. Two Olympic short-tailed weasels had popped their little heads up from behind a trunk, their white bellies a beautiful contrast to the rest of their darker fur.

On our way back to Forks, we stopped by another place that had stirred our curiosity and needed to be checked: John’s Beachcombing Museum. You can easily spot it from the main road because of its colorful giant sculptures made from buoys. But what a place this is inside! Started in 1976, this museum has accumulated thousands of items that owner John Anderson has found over the years on the beaches of the northwestern coast of the Olympic Peninsula. Each of the articles has a story to tell. There are identical satchels dropped from a container ship, weather balloon items, remnants of WWII mines, items from the big Tsunami in 2011, carved artwork, and messages from bottles. One feels the love that goes into this remarkable museum that even offers a kids’ activity and books about beachcombing. John Anderson has a lore of stories to tell himself about finds he has managed to return to their owners, too – such as fully functional cell phones, for example.

John’s Beachcombing Museum is a must-see in Forks – we were utterly fascinated by the exhibits.

It made me pensive how many of the items had been lost and how many had been tossed. That only one beachcomber has built such a stunning collection over the years. That there are other beachcombers who might have found a whole lot, too. That there is still so much out there, lost or tossed. And how this museum fascinates, teaches, and admonishes so deeply at the same time.

In the end, the two museums of Forks and the trails around made our trip a highlight on our bucket list. We watched elk on an island, deer in a river, and saw a bear cub cross a road farther up north. As to vampires and werewolves … reality beats them by far.