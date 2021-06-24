University Place City Council Approves Housing Action Toolkit

At its meeting on June 21, the U.P. City Council voted unanimously to accept the recommendations presented in the Housing Action Toolkit. Drafted by the Planning Commission and the City’s Community and Economic Development Department, the Toolkit outlines possible actions the City can consider as it plans for the next 20 years of growth, especially with regard to future construction of additional affordable and market-rate housing throughout the City.

Adoption of the Toolkit will not result in any Comprehensive Plan policy or development regulation changes at this time, but its elements and objectives will help support the implementation of growth and housing strategies to meet requirements of the State’s Growth Management Act.

Community outreach has been a key part of the Toolkit’s development. Since the process began, the Planning Commission, with staff support from the Community and Economic Development Department, has hosted two stakeholder workshops, conducted an on-line survey, created a webpage devoted just to the Toolkit including links to the actual documents, and provided bi-weekly updates on the project status through Headlines.