Tahoma Fuchsia Society Summer Sale

Submitted by Nancy White.

The Tahoma Fuchsia Society will hold the Third Annual Summer Fuchsia Sale on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the parking lot of Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 8601 104th St SW, Lakewood WA 98498.







There is plenty of parking. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing guidelines, masks optional. Club members will be available for assistance and questions.

Sale runs from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (closes earlier if sell out), rain or shine. Best selection is found early during this time. Beautiful Hardy Perennial Fuchsias, many of varieties not commonly seen in local stores, are ready for planting in pots or in your garden for beauty year after year. Everything is priced to sell: a few starter and 4” size Fuchsias; gallon size Fuchsias; miscellaneous plants & garden items as marked.

Cash, Checks, Credit Cards accepted.

www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety