Sound Transit seeking public comment on Tacoma Link fare options

Sound Transit has provided fare-free light rail service on Tacoma Link since its launch in 2003, thanks to a fare subsidy agreement with the Downtown Tacoma Partnership.

In 2016, the Sound Transit Board directed staff to develop a fare proposal that would take effect when Tacoma Link expanded service beyond downtown. The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension is scheduled to open in May 2022, adding 2.4 miles to the route with six new stations in the Stadium District and Hilltop neighborhood.

Sound Transit is seeking public comment on two options for establishing fare levels. Option 1 is similar to Pierce Transit’s fares for adults, youth, seniors and passengers with disabilities. Option 2 aligns with Sound Transit’s lowest fare for Link light rail. Both options propose a $1.50 ORCA LIFT fare for low-income adults.

Tacoma Link Fare Options

Option 1 Option 2 Adult $2.00 $2.25 ORCA LIFT $1.50 $1.50 Youth $1.00 $1.50 Senior & disabled $1.00 $1.00

An online survey for public comment is available now through July 25 at www.soundtransit.org/TFares. You may also email your comments to fares@soundtransit.org or call us at 1-800-201-4900.

A virtual public hearing on the Tacoma Link fare options will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15. Information about how to sign up for comment and how to join the meeting is available at www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/public-hearing-tacoma-link-fare-update-2021-07-15

In order to comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY) or email accessibility@soundtransit.org.

If approved by the Sound Transit Board, fare collection would begin with the opening of expanded Tacoma Link service.