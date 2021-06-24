PLU’s kinesiology team places third at 2021 national sports medicine knowledge bowl

By Silong Chhun, PLU Marketing and Communications.

Earlier this month, PLU’s Kinesiology Team—Emily Whittaker ’21, Alyssa Pociernicki ’22, and Brianna O’Malley ’21—finished third in the 2021 American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) National Knowledge Bowl.

“This experience was one for the books. I used to compete on a knowledge bowl team in high school, so it was fun to compete again and represent the department of kinesiology,” said Pociernicki. “It brought me a lot closer to Brianna and Emily and created a stronger relationship between the three of us.”

Whittaker, Pociernicki, and O’Malley competed against winners of all eleven ACSM regions, including large public universities like University of Alabama, Michigan State University, and Baylor University. The competition was divided into two rounds, followed by a final jeopardy question. The trio of competitors from PLU excelled in the categories of metabolism, anatomy, behavior, and endocrinology.

“This achievement is significant to us and PLU because it shows how great our undergraduate program is and the opportunities it offers,” said Pociernicki. “It put PLU on the map and I couldn’t be happier about that as this school deserves the recognition.”

To qualify for the national competition, O’Malley competed with 2020 teammates Nate Adams ’20, Sam Crompton ’20. Together, they defeated thirty teams from around the region to win the ACSM Northwest Regional Student Knowledge Bowl and qualify for nationals. Due to the pandemic, Adams and Crompton graduated before the team could compete in nationals, so new additions Whittaker and Alyssa had to step-up and prep-up for the challenge.

“I’m proud of the way both of our teams worked with each other and played off of each other’s strengths, and that we performed well when we were given a chance to display our knowledge,” said O’Malley.

“This is a significant accomplishment,” said Assistant Professor of Kinesiology Charlie Katica who mentored both student-bowl groups. “We are extremely proud of the students’ hard work and effort in this competition,”

Study Kinesiology at PLU The primary mission of the Department of Kinesiology (KINS) is to provide quality academic professional preparation for undergraduate students in areas related to the study of human movement, especially as it supports the pursuit of lifelong physical activity and well being (i.e. health & fitness education, health & fitness education with certification, exercise science, pre-physical therapy and health & fitness promotion). We strive to prepare future leaders who will positively impact the health behaviors of individuals and of society through the education and promotion of life-sustaining and life-enhancing pursuits.

The post PLU’s kinesiology team places third at 2021 national sports medicine knowledge bowl was first publishing on the Pacific Lutheran University website.