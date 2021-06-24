Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 23

On June 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 1 – June 14 is 99.8 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.2 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 51 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a woman in her 70s from South Hill.

Our totals are 50,795 cases and 596 deaths.

