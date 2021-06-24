Kilmer Announces New COVID-19 Relief Funding for Local Head Start Programs

Tacoma, WA – On June 23, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer announced over $2.5 million in grant funding for local Head Start programs, which he helped secure through the American Rescue Plan. Head Start programs promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children from low-income families by offering educational, nutritional, health, social, and other services.

“As a dad of two kiddos, I know how much our kids learn in the first few years of their life, and how important it is to their success down the road,” said Rep. Kilmer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on working families and on kids, but through the American Rescue Plan, the federal government is making a real investment in our local Head Start programs. This critical funding will help ensure that our Head Start programs can continue preparing our kids for success and help parents get back to work. I will continue to stand in support of early learning and work to ensure programs like Head Start have the support they need to support children and families.”

Head Start programs in Washington’s sixth congressional district to receive funding through the American Rescue Plan include:

Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, $100,506

Educational Service District 113 (Mason & Grays Harbor Counties), $514,495

Kitsap Community Resources, $354,164

Lower Elwha Tribal Community, $76,576

Makah Tribal Council, $93,327

Olympic Community Action Programs (Clallam & Jefferson Counties), $172,296

Olympic Educational Service District 114 (Olympic & Kitsap Peninsulas), $391,256

Port Gamble S’Kallam Tribe, $71,790

Quileute Tribe of The Quileute Reservation, $59,825

Quinault Indian Nation, $114,864

Skokomish Indian Tribe, $47,860

Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation, $90,934

Tacoma Public Schools, $478,600

The Head Start program serves about 1 million children and pregnant women in urban, suburban, and rural communities throughout America. Head Start services are provided in centers, family child care homes, or in the family’s own home. Programs include: Head Start for 3s & up – which promotes the school readiness of children ages 3 to 5; Early Head Start – which serves infants, toddlers, and pregnant women; and, American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) programs – which aim to honor the rich cultural heritage of our AIAN children, families, and communities.

The funding for Head Start comes in addition to the $632 million Rep. Kilmer secured to help Washington reopen child care providers safely, keep workers on payroll, and lower costs for hardworking families.