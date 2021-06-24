The Fircrest City Council voted Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to appoint Marc Rieke to a vacant position on the 7-member body.

The 4-2 vote ended a public process that resulted in 13 applicants for the seat, which was vacated June 1, when then-Councilmember Jamie Nixon resigned due to ongoing schedule conflicts.

“We were very impressed by the interest and experience of the Fircrest residents who applied to join the City Council,” said Mayor Hunter T. George. “Every person who applied is qualified to serve. It was very difficult to choose one person among such a talented group. After much deliberation during a public meeting, the City Council chose Marc Rieke because he has an excellent blend of professional and personal experience that will serve our residents well.”

Rieke is the Principal and Senior Consultant for The Enrichment Group, a consulting team serving Christian churches and faith-based nonprofits in fund development efforts. He received both his B.A. and M.A. in education from Pacific Lutheran University and served as a professional educator and school administrator at the secondary level for 15 years prior to his consulting work. Rieke and his husband, Paul, have lived in Fircrest since 2012. He will take the oath of office in the coming days and serve the remainder of Nixon’s term, which expires at the end of 2021.

“We thank Jamie Nixon for his service and wish him all the best,” Mayor George said. “We look forward to serving with Marc Rieke as we plan for Fircrest’s future.”

The post Fircrest City Council appoints Marc Rieke to vacant seat appeared first on City of Fircrest.