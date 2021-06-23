Pierce County’s Largest Dog-Friendly 5K of the Year to Help Pets in Need

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting their 31st annual Dog-A-Thon on June 20-26! It’s virtual this year, which means registrants can walk, run, or wag in their neighborhood or from their living room.

The annual event started over three decades ago by a 10-year-old volunteer with 35 attendees. Now, it brings together thousands of attendees and is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Registrants for Dog-A-Thon last year raised $100,000 for injured, abused, and abandoned animals in the community.

Registrants showing their support during last year’s Dog-A-Thon

One such animal was Daisy, a stray dog that came to the shelter in desperate need of a leg amputation due to a fractured hip that had been left untreated. Donations from Dog-A-Thon made it possible for Daisy to get a lifesaving surgery and ultimately find her forever home.

All week long, registrants will help save animals, just like Daisy, by participating in the week’s activities and showing support on social media using #dogathon2021. Registrants can also do some online shopping through the Virtual Vendor Village.

Daisy going to her forever home

The shelter will host the event on Facebook with team updates, adoptable pet features, behind-the-scenes, and more. There will be plenty of social media contests to win prizes, ranging from a custom gift basket for your dog or cat to a $200 gift card to Mud Bay.

Register for Dog-A-Thon here. Not interested in registering, but still want to help the pets? No problem! General donations for Dog-A-Thon can be made here.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce would like to thank Dog-A-Thon 2021’s Best in Show sponsors: Larson Automotive Group and VCA Animal Hospitals.