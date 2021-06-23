Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 22

On June 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 31 – June 13 is 98.3. Today, our case rate dropped below 100 for the first time since October. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.8 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 50,745 cases and 595 deaths.

