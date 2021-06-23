Submitted by Nikki Bufford.

I am running for Fircrest City Council because I believe that with strength in community and a concerted approach, we can build a future Fircrest that delivers the quality of life you deserve. I am so proud to be a resident of Fircrest and part of a community that lifts and holds each other up. As our community evolves and we set new goals and priorities, it is imperative that we have a forward looking City Council that listens to and represents the aspirations of the residents of Fircrest. Meeting those goals while maintaining the sense of community that we know and love is a top priority.

My husband and I moved to Fircrest after purchasing the home of my late grandparents. Though raised in University Place I spent much of my youth in Fircrest, frequenting the parks and pool, and riding bikes with my sisters down Alameda. I have always felt drawn to this community and am proud to call Fircrest home. I am motivated to ensure that all residents, new and established, feel that same connection.

Nikki Bufford, Candidate for Fircrest City Council Position 6

As the pool and community center project nears completion, we need to look at the next set of priorities and goals for our city. With over 14 years of experience in the finance sector, including nearly 5 years in risk management, I am uniquely positioned to ensure that as we plan for Fircrest’s future we do so in a fiscally responsible manner. I am forward thinking, driven, and have experience working with diverse teams and stakeholders in reaching organizational goals and objectives.

I believe that inclusive decision making, evaluating how policy impacts the community, and elevating the voices of all of our residents is how we can grow together as a community while preserving our small-town charm. Over my career I have experienced firsthand the value of thoughtful leaders who make sure everyone has a voice in decision making. As a member of City Council, my highest priority will always be the interest of our community.

Council members are elected to represent the citizens they serve and I am committed to being available to you to ensure that we rise together as one community. For more information, and to contact me, please visit www.nikkiforfircrest.com or facebook.com/nikkiforfircrest.

I would be honored to receive your vote.