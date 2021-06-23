DuPont City Council Appoints Brad Martin as Fire Chief

Mayor Ron Frederick nominated and Council appointed Brad Martin as the Fire Chief for the DuPont Fire Department.

Mr. Martin has almost 40 years of fire service experience. He began as a volunteer firefighter with the City of Benicia Fire Department in California. He has spent the last 10 years serving with the Port Ludlow Fire & Rescue and Quilcene Fire Rescue. Previously, he served a combined total of almost 18 years with the City of Fairfield in California between the Police and Fire Departments. He has served in many capacities including but not limited to: Firefighter, Paramedic, Reserve Police Officer, Acting Battalion Chief, Captain, Fire Investigator, Assistant Interim Chief, Interim Chief, Fire Marshall, and CEO/Fire Chief.

Along with his extensive years of experience, Mr. Martin’s educational background and accreditations are vast. Currently, he holds accreditations for Chief Fire Officer (CFO) through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and Executive Fire Officer (EFO) through the National Fire Academy. Martin obtained his Master’s in Executive Fire Leadership (EFL) through Grand Canyon University. He is a Blue Card Instructor and a Traffic Incident Management Instructor.

“Chief Martin will be a great asset to the City of DuPont. He has demonstrated the ability to lead a full-service fire department and serve the community. His experience, values, and leadership skills will be greatly valued as our Fire Chief” said Mayor Ron Frederick.

Chief Brad Martin started June 23, 2021.