Commerce Street and S. 9th Street intersection closed the weekend of June 25 for stormwater work

Crews will install a stormwater system in the Commerce Street and S. 9th Street intersection during the weekend of June 25. This intersection will closed on Friday, June 25 at 9 p.m. and open by Monday, June 28 at 5 a.m. Please follow the detour on S. 7th St., Pacific Ave., S. 11th St., and Market St. and allow a little extra time to reach your destination – thank you. After completing the work in the intersection, crews will continue installing the stormwater system on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. In addition, crews continue to install track, Link power poles, electrical systems, and curb and gutter on Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to I-705.

On E. 25th Street, crews are installing the cutover track, working around-the-clock (24-hour construction) until June 29. Because of this work, Tacoma Link is closed, and Sound Transit is providing a free shuttle bus to all Tacoma Link stations. Tacoma Link will open for service again on June 30.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing curb and gutter on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., and will move to the area between S. 16th St. and S. 13th St. next week. In addition, crews are installing signals at the S. 11th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection. On Division Avenue, crews are installing signals from Yakima Avenue to MLK Jr. Way.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install signals in the MLK Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection and track in the Stadium Way and Division Avenue intersection in mid-July

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 9th Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 17th Street, S. 11th Street, E. 25th Street, and Puyallup Avenue

When

Week of June 21

Where