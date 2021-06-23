Accessibility, sidewalk connectivity improvements coming to section of 168th Street East

Work to improve accessibility and sidewalk connectivity along 168th Street East between Gem Heights Drive East and 171st Street Court East will start June 23. The work is expected to be complete in late July.

Sections of sidewalk that are not in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards will be removed and replaced on both sides of the road.

Curb ramps that are not in compliance with the ADA will be removed and replaced with ADA-compliant curb ramps. ADA-compliant curb ramps will be added at locations that currently don’t have ramps.

New curbs and gutters will be installed at sites where the sidewalks and curb ramps are replaced.

Traffic impacts

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. The two-lane road may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during work hours.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project area.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5922.

Part of ADA Improvement Program

The work is part of Pierce County’s ADA Improvement Program. Work to improve accessibility and sidewalk connectivity along Ainsworth Avenue South at 110th Street South is expected to start in late July.

Sound Pacific Construction, LLC is the project contractor for both locations. The construction cost for both locations is approximately $465,000 and is funded with County Road Funds.

Learn more about the program at www.piercecountywa.gov/adatransition.