Steilacoom’s Salmon Bake is BACK

Picnicking at Sunnyside Beach on a sunny, Sunday afternoon, the scent of grilled salmon and corn on the cob filling the air…No, this is not a dream! The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) WILL be holding its annual Salmon Bake on July 25 at Sunnyside Beach, 2701 Chambers Creek Road from Noon until 4:00 pm and you are invited!

The price for this signature South Puget Sound smorgasbord? Only $20 per meal! The meal includes salmon, corn, shrimp, three bean salad, tomatoes, bread and pie. For the kids, hot dog dinners are only $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.steilacoomhistorical.org, over the phone (253/584-4133), at the Museum when we’re open (Saturday and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00), and at the Steilacoom Farmers Market on the remaining Wednes­days in June (June 23, and 30).

Advance tickets at the $20 price are only available until July 3, so get your tickets today! After July 3, salmon dinners can still be purchased on line, by calling, and when the Museum is open, but the price will go up to $22 each. The hot dog dinners will still be $10. You will also be able to buy your tickets on the day of the event, July 25, at the $22 and $10 rates. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by SHMA due to COVID or other restrictions.

Free on-street parking is available in town and there is a pay lot at Sunnyside Park, however the lot at the park is usually busy, so we recommend taking our convenient shuttle service. This free shuttle leaves from the Town Hall/Tennis Court area and the Old Pioneer Middle School, 511 Chambers Street, taking you to right to Sunnyside Beach.

SHMA is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom. The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups. See you at the Salmon Bake!