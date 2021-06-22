Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 21

On June 21, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 28 – June 10 is 108. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.4 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 21 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Central Pierce County.

On June 19 we confirmed 51 cases. On June 20 we confirmed 36 cases.

Our totals are 50,700 cases and 595 deaths.

