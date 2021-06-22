Lakewood’s Bronson Pe’A Named to Dean’s List at Bethel University

Bronson Pe’A, a Junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. He is the son of Lehua Pe’a and Netia Pe’a-Uluga’ono from Lakewood, Washington.

The Dean’s List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bethel offers bachelor’s and advanced degrees in more than 100 fields through classroom-based and online programs.

