As owner Surinder Singh puts it, the Gig Harbor location of Gateway to India may be closed, but the search continues for a new location. “Unfortunately after 12 years I had to close down my second location in Gig Harbor, permanently,” said Singh. The restaurant announced the closure on its website. “I am really grateful […]

