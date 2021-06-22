DuPont Police Department Partners with Cordico to Provide Wellness App to Personnel

DuPont, WA – The DuPont Police Department (DPD) will utilize technology to help personnel build resilience and avoid the negative long-term effects of high job-related stress, while also connecting with the public they serve.

Mental and physical wellness is critical to a professional, successful police force. Because law enforcement officers are exposed to traumatic incidents at much higher rates than the general population, they are more susceptible to mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety and suicide. In addition, across the nation unprecedented challenges have presented obstacles for law enforcement agencies in finding ways to safely connect with the communities they serve. In order to proactively address mental health challenges among public safety officers, while also improving public communication, the DuPont Police Department has launched a customized mobile application.

The public can access the app to receive general information about DPD and crime prevention. However, there is a significant wellness portion of the app that is only available to DPD personnel. Powered by Cordico, the leader in public safety wellness technology, the app includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics such as fatigue, suicide prevention and alcohol abuse, mental health self- assessments, and videos and guides on yoga, mindfulness, nutrition and more. In addition, the app provides contact information for local therapists who have experience working with first responders, and connects users with the DPD Chaplain & Support Program. DPD Personnel and their families will have confidential, 24/7 access to the app to ensure they have the resources they need in their most difficult moments – on or off-duty. Officers will also have access to a variety of training topics and resources.

“No one should ever feel blocked from accessing help at times of need due to their schedule or location, or concerns about confidentiality, and that is especially true of our public safety personnel who dedicate their professional lives to responding to others’ emergencies,” says Cordico founder and president Dr. David Black.

“The City of DuPont cares about its employees and our community. No matter the size of the department, under the best of conditions this job is stressful. Over the past 18 months, these stressors have been compounded, as every community has experienced extraordinary challenges within our society,” says DuPont Police Chief Doug Newman. “We are proud to adopt the Cordico Wellness App and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our personnel, their families and our community. We strive to make the DPD an ethical, inclusive, family-first, destination police agency for our team members – an agency of ethical, healthy, well-trained law enforcement professionals that our community can be proud of.”

The DuPont Police Department joins hundreds of agencies and organizations nationwide served by Cordico.

You can view Chief Newman’s public message introducing the DuPont Police Department app here: