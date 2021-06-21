First travel lane opens on new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma

TACOMA – Construction crews building the new southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma opened the first travel lane on the new bridge at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20 – approximately six and a half hours ahead of schedule.

The following ramps also reopened at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20:

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue, State Route 167 North and Bay Street

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5

Crews moved the first travel lane, the temporary collector-distributor lane, to the new bridge in advance of demolishing the old southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The remaining three travel lanes of southbound I-5 will be moved to the new bridge later this summer. New high occupancy vehicle lanes on both directions of I-5 are scheduled to open this fall.

Travelers using the new bridge will still see work activity behind barriers as crews finish drainage, electrical and install final striping.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed