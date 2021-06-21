CPTC to Host Drive-through Commencement for Class of 2021 Graduates on June 22

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – On Tuesday, June 22, Clover Park Technical College will celebrate the achievements of its Class of 2021 at the Celebration of Graduates. The 2021 commencement event honors CPTC students and invites their families to join in the festivities.

“The completion of studies is always a time for both celebration and reflection, now more so than ever,” said Dr. Joyce Loveday, president of Clover Park Technical College. “As our students cross that finish line, they will find themselves supported and surrounded by their families, friends, and all of us at CPTC. We are so proud of their perseverance and hard work to get to this point in their careers.”

The celebratory event will observe the social distancing that has become necessary and prevalent in this, our next normal. Over 100 faculty and staff have signed up to attend the Celebration of 2021 Graduates, where they will line the Lakewood Campus’ Perimeter Drive to cheer, loft pompoms, shake hand clappers, and wave signs at the carloads of graduates and their proud family members.

With the number of Pierce County residents getting vaccinated against the coronavirus on the rise, there are expanded on-campus opportunities for CPTC graduates to showcase their accomplishments. Graduates are invited to have individual or family photos taken by a photographer and snap pics at designated “selfie stations” across campus. Eligible students will also receive additional regalia to recognize academic achievement, veteran status, or the earning of a Bachelor of Applied Science degree. A video featuring congratulatory messages from administration and Class of 2021 graduate Shannon Mathis (Esthetics) will be released on June 22.

About 400 graduating students have registered for a “Celebration in a Box.” Meant to serve as both gift and time capsule, the custom package is filled with a variety of commemorative mementos traditionally associated with a college graduation: graduation cap, tassel, academic cord, booklet of graduates’ names, and a CPTC pennant to display.

Event details:

This event is open to the media and to the public.

Social distancing and facial coverings are required.

Hashtag: #CPTCgrad2021

Website: cptc.edu/celebrate

Free parking and easy on/off access to campus. No restrooms will be available.

Celebration of 2021 Graduates

Tuesday, June 22

4:00-6:00 p.m.

Clover Park Technical College, Lakewood Campus

4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA