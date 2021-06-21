Clover Park School District 2021-22 Budget Forum June 23

The public is invited to learn about Clover Park School District’s 2021-22 draft budget at a virtual community forum at 5 p.m. on June 23, 2021, using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Individuals who wish to attend this forum can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link at us02web.zoom.us/j/86439619548. Webinar ID: 864 3961 9548.

You may also join via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099.

The forum will feature preliminary revenues and enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.

For more information about the budget forum, contact Teri Hebert at thebert@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.