7th Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic set for Aug. 27

The 7th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic is set for Friday, 27 August at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont, WA. Proceeds from the event will help support the acclaimed Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” program. Registration begins at 11 am with a Shotgun/Scrabble start at 1 pm.

Individual registration is $125 and a Team of four is $500. Registration includes Green fees, golf cart, lunch and banquet at the Samuel Adams Clubhouse. Prizes, raffles and entertainment will also be part of the day’s fun activities.

Event is open to everyone. Complete details and registration forms are available at www.BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org or by calling 253-272-4257.

Business sponsorships are available and start at $200. Event volunteers are also welcome. Eagles Pride is located just west of Interstate 5 at Exit 116 in DuPont, WA. 98495

Join us, have some fun, be a part of history and help support the youth of today! See You There!

Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is located at 1940 South Wilkeson St., Tacoma, WA and is dedicated to the troopers and soldiers of the four heroic all-black Army regiments established in 1866. “Lest We Forget”