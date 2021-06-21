50 three-story townhouse unit development files application in Lakewood

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department received a SEPA Review application (LU21-00109) from Toto Opportunity Fund, LLC. The proposal is to construct 50 three-story two-bedroom townhouse units in 6 buildings located at 4606 108th St SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The buildings footprints range from 3,515 square feet to 5,773 square feet. The proposal includes 86 parking spaces within the attached garages and 38 on-street parking that includes 6 ADA parking stalls, one access off Kenrick Avenue, two emergency only driveways off 47th Ave SW, a minimum of 5,000 square feet of common open area, and a minimum of 2,500 square feet of furnished children play area.

The project will be broken into two phases with each phase constructing three buildings. The proposed project will require approximately 2,500 cubic yards of cut and 1,650 cubic yards of fill.

The project is located at 4606 108th St SW (tax parcels 5080000751, 5080000752) near the intersection of 108th ST SW and 47th Ave. SW.

The proposal is located in the Multi-Family 3 (MF3) zoning district. The project includes the following studies available at the City of Lakewood: Environmental checklist, Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan, Traffic Impact Analysis, Geotechnical Report, Operational Characteristics, building elevations, and civil drawings.

The City will evaluate the project for consistency with Title 12 Public Works; Title 13 Public Utilities; Title 14 Environmental protection; Title 15 buildings and Construction; and Title 18A Land Use and Development Code. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice.

The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal.

Written comments must be received in the Community Development Department by 5 P.M. on July 5, 2021 at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA, 98499. All comments should be directed to Lakewood Community Development Department Attn: Josh Kubitza, City of Lakewood Planning Consultant.