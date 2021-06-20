Bridge construction brings overnight closures to East Bay Street/SR 167 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Nighttime travelers who use State Route 167/Bay Street under Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan extra time into their trips.

Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25

Each weeknight, Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will close southbound SR 167 /East Bay Street from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street.

During the overnight closures, drivers will detour using East Grandview Avenue to East 32nd Street to Portland Avenue to I-5.

The nighttime closure lets crews to remove temporary decking from the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. For safety reasons, this work cannot take place over live traffic. The Washington State Department of Transportation allows the contractor to close the lanes at night when traffic volumes are at their lowest.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.