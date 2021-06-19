Washington State Redistricting Commission Public Outreach Meeting for 10th Congressional District Residents June 22

The Washington State Redistricting Commission will begin holding public outreach meetings regarding the drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps.

What: Public Outreach Meeting – Congressional District #10

The 10th Congressional includes all of Legislative Districts (LDs) 22, most of LDs 25 and 28, and parts of LDs 2, 20, 27, 29, 31, and 35.

Who: Washington State Redistricting Commission

Why: To solicit public input on the drawing of new congressional and state legislative district maps

When: June 22, 2021 at 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar, TVW, & YouTube

How: To contribute in the meeting, you will need to register as a participant to receive a Zoom invite. If you do not register, you will not be allowed to contribute during the meeting. Those who have registered will be emailed a link to the meeting. Each link is unique to the registrant.

You DO NOT need to register if you only want to watch. See below for details on how you can watch the meetings without registering.