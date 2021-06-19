Puyallup’s 2022 Lodging Tax Funding Process Now Open

The City of Puyallup is accepting applications for lodging tax funds for projects or events which assist tourism development and promotions within the city. A limited amount of funding is available.

The City Council will consider funding requests during its 2021 budget process. Proposals approved by the Council shall be made a part of the 2022 Budget, to the extent permitted by the availability of funds.

The letter, guidelines and the application are available here or by contacting City Clerk Brenda Fritsvold at brenda@puyallupwa.gov or at 253-841-5480. All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.