Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 18

On June 18, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 27 – June 9 is 112.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.4 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Lakewood.

Today’s confirmed cases are the lowest in Pierce County since June 2020. Our 14-day case rate has dropped almost 28 points in one week. Vaccines are working. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Our totals are 50,592 cases and 592 deaths.

