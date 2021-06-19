Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 18

On June 18, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 27 – June 9 is 112.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.4 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 18 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 80s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 50s from Lakewood.
Today’s confirmed cases are the lowest in Pierce County since June 2020. Our 14-day case rate has dropped almost 28 points in one week. Vaccines are working. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Our totals are 50,592 cases and 592 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
Leave a Reply