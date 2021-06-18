Steilacoom Town Administrator June 18 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 6, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/88190619244

Planning Commission – July 12, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89237131081

Civil Service Commission – July 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82988503957

Preservation and Review Board – June 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87113602697

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Public Meetings – In Person or Virtual:

As of June 15, 2021, the Governor’s office provided the following guidance:

All public agencies must provide a remote participation option for their public meetings. Importantly, the Governor’s Proclamation 20-28 requires telephonic participation at a minimum. A jurisdiction cannot opt to do only video or other Internet-based streaming but must provide a call-in number so that participants can hear the meeting.

The Proclamation also waives requirements to physically post notices of meetings and meeting adjournments on-site. However, agencies are still required to post notices to their websites (if applicable) and notify local news organizations as usual.

Beginning December 8, 2020 with Proclamation 20-28.14 et seq., any public agencies may, in addition to the remote meeting elements, include an optional in-person component to a public meeting if all of the conditions in the proclamation are followed, including complying with the guidelines for “business meetings” in the state’s Miscellaneous Venues COVID-19 requirements, six feet of physical separation between attendees, compliance with facial covering requirements, and other provisions. Currently, all counties are in Phase 3, so 50% occupancy, up to 1000 attendees (whichever is fewer) is allowed at a public meeting. Assuming the state of emergency stays in place after June 30, we are anticipating 100% occupancy will be allowed in the Miscellaneous Venues requirements along with any facial covering requirements.

The Governor is considering extending this guidance beyond the June 30th expiration with some updates, however, the information on what those updates are has not been released yet.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2021 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 16th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM along Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. Those streets will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Summer Concerts:

The 2021 Summer Concert schedule is:

August 4th Danny Vernon-The Illusion of Elvis

August 11th Jessica Lynne- Country

August 18th 3 Legends Tributes to Jackie Wilson, James Brown & Michael Jackson

August 18th Michael Powers – Smooth Jazz

Ferry Landing Maintenance:

Pierce County will be performing maintenance work on Steilacoom Ferry Landing, Anderson Island Ferry Landing and Ketron Island Ferry Landing. This work is anticipated from June 14th through June 22nd. While this work is on-going, the Contractor will be mooring their dive boat at the Steilacoom dock when not working. Most of the work will be done at night and the dive boat would be moored daytime hours. During this timeframe, the dock will be closed to the public.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 88 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

4 medical aid responses

26 suspicious circumstance/security checks

4 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

13 traffic stops

1 noise complaint

4 residential/business alarm responses

3 missing persons/runaways, all of whom were located without issue

1 incident involving juveniles

3 responses for animal-related issues

1 motor vehicle collision

1 parking enforcement response

Crimes against persons

2 incidents of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of fraud

Over the weekend, a longtime dispatcher with South Sound 911 passed away unexpectedly. Our dispatchers are part of our family in public safety. We are grateful for the service of Christy Curtis and we will miss her. tinyurl.com/kfhh63hc

Our hearts are with the Seattle Police Department regarding the line of duty death of Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris. tinyurl.com/2f752dnk

Our public safety partners, West Pierce Fire and Rescue, have compiled a list of information regarding fireworks throughout our local area. Please see their website for further information: www.westpierce.org/fireworks/. As a reminder, all fireworks use and possession is illegal within the Town of Steilacoom.

With summer here, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew mowed rights-of-way and trails; regraded, striped, and cleaned the lower lot near the ferry terminal leased to the SCC; deployed cones, barricades, and other traffic control devices in support of the Farmers’ Market; installed a “Dead End” sign at the corner of Puget Drive and Hewitt Drive; attended CPR/first aid training; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Rainier Street Roundabout Project:

The contractor will commence work on the Union Avenue Rainier Street Roundabout Project on July 6, 2021. Please use alternate routes and avoid this intersection if possible.

The Town obtained the possession and use agreement for the property needed for the project from the owner of Espresso by the Bay. This agreement allows construction to move forward while we continue to negotiate for full title for the small portion of the property needed for this project.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed a disconnect for a panel change on Briston Lane; installed a temporary power meter for lots 8 and 9 in Norberg Estates; inspected conduit and installed permanent power service in the 700 block of Stevens Street; installed permanent power for lot 11 in Tasanee Court; repaired a streetlight at the corner of Pacific Street and Nisqually Street; assisted with the Farmers’ Market; attended CPR/first aid training; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project including factory testing of controls and telemetry equipment prior to installation; inspected a replacement water line in the 2300 block of Maple Lane; removed, repaired, and reinstalled a sewer pump at Sunnyside Park; maintained the grounds around wells and lift stations; attended CPR/first aid training; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued adjusting and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities particularly Sunnyside Beach which given the nice weather has seen a high volume of activity; watered flower baskets; supported the Farmers’ Market; procured additional materials for the bandstand project; attended CPR/first aid training; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Steilacoom’s Salmon Bake: July 25

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake on July 25 at Sunnyside Beach, 2701 Chambers Creek Road from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm.

Advance tickets are $20 each for the dinner of salmon, corn, shrimp, three bean salad, tomatoes, bread and pie. Hot dog dinners are $10 each. Tickets can be purchased online at www.steilacoomhistorical.org, over the phone (253/584-4133), at the Museum when we’re open (Saturday and Sundays 1:00 – 5:00), and at the Farmers Market on the three Wednesdays in June (June 16, 23, and 30).

Advance tickets at the $20 price are available until July 3. After then, the salmon dinners can be purchased online, by calling, and when the Museum is open, but the salmon dinners will be $22 each. The hot dog dinners will still be $10. You will also be able to buy your tickets at the Salmon Bake at the $22 and $10 rates. Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by the Association due to COVID or other restrictions.

Parking is available in town with a free shuttle from the Town Hall/Tennis Court area and the Old Pioneer Middle School, 511 Chambers Street, to Sunnyside Beach. The town lot at the beach with pay parking is usually busy, so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom. The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!