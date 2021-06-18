Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 17

On June 17, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 26 – June 7 is 113.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.4 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 41 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a woman in her 50s from Lakewood. Our data show the majority of people with reported COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated.

Our totals are 50,574 cases and 590 deaths.

