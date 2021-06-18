More jobs added to state payrolls in May

Washington’s economy added 8,300 jobs in May and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.3 percent from April to May, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Month Total Jobs (losses or gains) Unemployment rate 2019/2020 Unemployment Rate March 2020 -23,100 5.3 percent* 4.4 percent April 2020 -385,800 16.3 percent* 4.3 percent May 2020 -11,500 12.5 percent* 4.2 percent June 2020 + 83,900* 10.8 percent* 4.1 percent July 2020 + 37,900 10.8 percent* 4.1 percent August 2020 + 30,600* 9.1 percent* 4.1 percent September 2020 + 13,000* 8.0 percent* 4.0 percent October 2020 + 2,700* 7.0 percent* 3.9 percent November 2020 + 7,100* 6.7 percent* 3.9 percent December 2020 – 11,100* 6.3 percent 3.9 percent January 2021 + 5,100* 6.0 percent 4.0 percent February 2021 + 29,600* 5.6 percent 4.1 percent March 2021 + 27,000* 5.5 percent* 5.3 percent April 2021 + 13,200 5.4 percent* 16.3 percent May 2021 + 8,300 5.3 percent 12.5 percent

*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for jobs losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey while actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.

“The demand for labor is strong and more job seekers are coming back into the labor force” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “The employment gain in May is another step towards recovering the jobs lost in 2020.”

ESD released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of itsMonthly Employment Report.

The department also announced that April’s previously reported unemployment rate of 5.5 percent was revised to 5.4 percent. April’s preliminary estimated gain of 11,200 jobs was revised upward to a gain of 13,200 jobs.

The national unemployment rate fell from 6.1 percent in April to 5.8 percent in May. In May 2020, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 13.3 percent.

ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 394,220 people in May, an increase of 18,156 over the previous month.

More workers are returning to the job market

The state’s labor force in May was 3,875,600 – an increase of 14,400 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force decreased by 1,800 over the same period.

From May 2020 to May 2021, the state’s labor force decreased by 29,300 while the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region increased by 36,100.

The labor force is the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16.

From April to May, the number of people who were unemployed statewide decreased from 209,400 to 205,200. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed decreased from 93,500 to 90,000 over the same period.

Seven industry sectors expanded, five industry sectors contracted and one industry sector remained constant in May

Private sector employment increased by 7,000 jobs while government employment increased by 1,300 jobs. Provided below is a summary of the job gains and losses in all thirteen industry sectors.

Industry Sector Job Gains/Losses Leisure & hospitality + 8,300 Professional and business services + 6,300 Government + 1,300 Financial activities + 1,100 Education and health services + 1,100 Information + 600 Transportation, warehousing and utilities + 100 Mining & logging 0 Other services – 200 Wholesale trade – 700 Manufacturing – 900 Retail trade – 1,300 Construction – 2,600

Employment is growing annually

Washington gained an estimated 248,900 jobs from May 2020 – May 2021, not seasonally adjusted. Private sector employment rose by 9.0 percent, up an estimated 229,500 jobs, while public sector employment rose by 3.5 percent with a net loss of 19,400 jobs.

From May 2020 – May 2021, twelve major industry sectors expanded while one industry sector contracted.

The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, were:

Leisure and hospitality up 69,900 jobs

Retail trade up 49,100 jobs

Education and health services up 48,300 jobs

The one industry sector which contracted year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, was

Manufacturing down 9,900 jobs

Labor market information

