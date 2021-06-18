Initial and continued claims for regular benefits decreased June 6-12

During the week of June 6 – June 12, there were 6,892 initial regular unemployment claims (down 22.3 percent from the prior week) and 383,776 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 0.7 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 76 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.

The 4-week moving average for initial claims remains elevated at 9,378 (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and remains at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Initial claims applications for regular benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and continued/ongoing claims for regular benefits all decreased over the week.

Initial claims applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) increased slightly over the week.

Decreases in layoffs in Retail Trade, Manufacturing and Administrative and Support Services contributed to the decrease in regular initial claims last week.

In the week ending June 12th, ESD paid out over $226 million for 287,334 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $19 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.