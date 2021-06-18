Fort Nisqually Visitor Center and Gift Shop Reopens in July

Beginning on Thursday, July 1 the Fort Nisqually Visitor Center and Gift Shop will be open to the public. The Visitor Center is host to an orientation exhibit that tells the story of how Fort Nisqually, an outpost of the Fur Trade, became a hub for agricultural activity and employed a diverse workforce that resembles the people living in Tacoma today.

Our Gift Shop offers a mission supporting retail experience that includes children’s toys and crafts, and a bookstore with topics ranging from Pacific Northwest history to traditional cooking, gardening, and homesteading, and Fort produced items like steel strikers and tinware. Our Gift Shop has something for everyone!

Museum admission is not required to browse the Visitor Center and Gift Shop.