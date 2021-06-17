WorkSource Pierce Center Reopening for In-Person Workforce Services

Tacoma, WA – Job seekers, workers, and employers in Pierce County will again have access to in-person workforce services at the WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center in Tacoma starting July 6.

After more than a year of providing virtual services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WorkSource Pierce is reopening its doors to the public for select programs that provide services to young adults, laid-off or dislocated workers, veterans, and local businesses.

The WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center is a partnership of state, local, and nonprofit agencies collaborating in one location to deliver a wide array of employment and training services for both job seekers and employers. WorkSource Pierce connects people with training programs and jobs to help them succeed at any stage in life. Resources are available to job seekers from all backgrounds, regardless of past work history or educational attainment. In the year prior to the pandemic, the WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center served more than 2,400 individuals.

WorkSource Pierce will continue to provide virtual services for all its programs alongside the returning in-person activities. “With the shift to the virtual world this past year, we know the importance of continuing this option for virtual services even after we reopen physically,” said Shellie Willis, Senior Director of Systems Alignment at WorkForce Central. “This hybrid model allows for our customers to interact with our services in a customized way that aligns with their individual goals.”

In-person workforce services will be provided by appointment only with scheduling on the WorkSource Pierce website starting July 1.